Goa wants separate IAS, IPS cadre

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Goa has demanded a separate cadre for IAS and IPS officials, parliament was told on Wednesday.

The state had articulated five reasons for backing its demand for opting out of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and UTs (AGMUT) cadre and setting up a cadre of its own, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Rijiju said that a communication from the state government to his ministry, had said that Goa had become a full-fledged state after its inclusion in AGMUT and that the state government was “hardly consulted” on transfer and posting of its officers.

“AIS (All India Services) officers posted in Goa know that they are here on a short tenure and also know that Goa Government has no control over their transfer, posting or on disciplinary matters, the Goa government also told the Union Home Ministry,” he said.

–IANS

