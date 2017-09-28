Goa woman booked for raping 17 year old, boy turns abnormal, reveals assault during counselling session

Panaji/ Goa, September 28: A woman has been booked by the Goa police for allegedly molesting a 17 year old boy who was staying at her place in Mapusa town near Panaji.

Earlier this week, the boy’s parents had lodged a complaint that the 29 year old woman molested the boy between June 7 and September 11, says media reports.

The boy, whose residence is at Ponda, had run away from his house and was working at a petrol pump in Mapusa town. He stayed in the house of this woman, who is a divorcee and lives with her three children, says media reports.

The boy went back to his home a few days back where his parents noted abnormality in his behaviour. He was then taken to the state-run Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB) near Panaji, says media reports.

The boy, during counselling at the institute, revealed of the alleged molestation on him by the woman.

Under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and Goa Children’s Act, the Mapusa police registered offences against the woman on Tuesday.

The official said, “We have summoned the woman at the police station tomorrow following which we will decide the future course of action.”