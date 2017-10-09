Godhra train burning case: Gujarat High Court substitutes death sentence of 11 convicts to life term

Godhra/Gujarat, October 9: The Gujarat High Court has substituted the death sentence of 11 convicts in the train burning case in Godhra to life term imprisonment.

The verdict came after several appeals were made in the court challenging sentences and releases by a special SIT court on the Godhra train burning case in 2002.

On 27th February 2002, the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was burnt, in which 59 people, going back from Ayodhya was travelling. Most of the people burnt in the attack were ‘kar sevaks’, which triggered communal riots in Gujarat.

The special court had convicted 31 culprits and acquitted 63 persons over this Godhra Train burning case. Among them, 11 were sentenced to death and 20 were awarded life term in prison.