Godman-Machhendra-Nath,-or-Pratibanand,-arrested-in-the-murder-of-Bahujan-Samaj-Party-leader-Deepak-Bhardwaj-in-Ghaziabad–indialivetoday

Godman Machhendra Nath, or Pratibanand, arrested in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Deepak Bhardwaj in Ghaziabad