‘Godwoman’ Radhe Maa has again landed in controversy by wearing shoes while offering prayers

Haridwar, October 19: The Mumbai-based ‘godwoman’ Radhe Maa has courted a controversy for offering prayers at the famous Har-ki-Pauri ghat in Haridwar wearing shoes.

A video of the godwoman, dressed in her traditional red saree, wearing heavy make-up and holding a trident in one hand, has now come to fore in which she can be seen offering prayers wearing shoes, reports zeenews.india.com.

The video shows Radhe Maa, who is surrounded by her followers, offering prayers amid chanting of mantras and bhajans.

The self-proclaimed godwoman has been in news for many wrong reasons in past too.

Radhe Maa was recently accused in a dowry harassment case and questioned by the Mumbai Police.

In more trouble for the self-proclaimed spiritual leader, an advocate in Bhopal had lodged a complaint against her for hurting religious sentiments.

The Mumbai-based 50-year-old become a social media rage after a video clip emerged of her dancing to a Bollywood tune and still images showed her lounging on a sofa in a red miniskirt and knee-high boots.

