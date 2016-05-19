Gogoi accepts defeat, says Congress will play role of constructive opposition

Guwahati, May 19: Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday accepted defeat in the assembly polls and said the Congress party will play the role of a constructive opposition in the legislative assembly.

“We accept the mandate of the people. I thank the people of Assam for giving us three terms to serve them. Now the people want us to sit in the opposition and play the role of a constructive opposition and I thank the people for that,” said Gogoi addressing the media at his official residence at Koinadhara Hills in Guwahati.

“It is only natural to feel bad about the result but I am not depressed. In democracy, one has to accept the verdict of the people and we have accepted that. We are going to try our best to play the role of a constructive opposition,” he said.

“I am thankful to the people that they have not abandoned the Congress completely. May be there are some shortcomings on our part or may be that the people have expected more from us than we delivered,” he said.

Gogoi said that he had already congratulated Sarbananda Sonowal for the victory. “It is a grand success for them. The BJP, the AGP and the BPF came together this time and won the polls,” he said.

Reiterating that he’ll still be active in politics, Gogoi said that ups and downs are a part of a politician’s life. “I have seen many ups and downs in my life, be it in national politics or in Assam,” he added.

The chief minister said the party is going to analyse the loopholes and deficiencies in the party and the factors that led the BJP and its allies to victory.