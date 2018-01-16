Gold Coast Commonwealth Games: Sushil Kumar denies involvement in Praveen Rana brawl

New Delhi, Jan 16: Olympian Sushil Kumar has denied his involvement in the case of a brawl involving him and fellow wrestler Praveen Rana during the selection trials for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (CWG).

“I have said this before that if I am at fault anywhere, then definitely, there should be a punishment, but I have clarified that I am not at fault,” Kumar told ANI.

The 34-year-old wrestler added, “I have also replied to the notice that was sent to me by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Now, it’s up to the discipline committee to decide on it, so let’s see.”

During the CWG trials held last month, a scuffle broke out between supporters of Rana and Kumar after which, President of WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said, that if found guilty, Kumar could be banned from participation in the CWG 2018.

