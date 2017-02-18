Golden Bay resort closed: Where will AIADMK MLAs go if floor-test not done today?

Chennai, Feb 18: The Golden Bay resort is now closed indefinitely. After continued violence in the Tamil Nadu assembly, the assembly is adjourned till 3 PM today. The DMK MLAs are still in need of a secret poll in the non confidence move. The assembly is said to resume at 3 pm.

It become indefinite that whether the confidence vote will occur today or not. And if the confidence vote is not done today, where will the AIADMK MLAs go back to?

Resort under maintenance: Time for AIADMK MLAs to find new place? https://t.co/Yn9Q2Lu6ED #TamilNadu — Oneindia.com (@Oneindia) February 18, 2017

Golden Bay resort is at Koovathur, where VK Sasikala had confined the All India Anna Dravida Munneta Kazhagam MLAs. The resort has announced its closure, reports Puthiya Thalaimurai TV.

The Tamil Nadu assembly was adjourned for the second time after marshals unable to evict Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam MLAs. Chaos is continuing in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Reportedly, certain DMK MLAs have manhandled the Speaker Dhanapal. Consequently, the DMK lawmakers are evicted by the assembly police. But the DMK lawmakers refused to leave the assembly even after Speaker orders their eviction.