And the Golden Globe awards 2017 goes to…

New York, Jan 9:Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone picked up the Best Actor – Comedy/Musical and Best Actress – Comedy/Musical awards for their performances in La La Land at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. La La Land, the most nominated film this year, was also the evening’s biggest winner, taking Best Film – Comedy/Musical, Original Score, Best Original Song (City Of Stars) and both Best Director and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle. It is now the most awarded film in Globes history, displacing One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest which won six prizes. Casey Affleck won Best Actor – Drama for Manchester By The Sea. French star Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress – Drama for Elle. Moonlight was awarded Best Film – Drama. Viola Davis of Fences won the Best Supporting Actress prize while Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Nocturnal Animals. On the small screen, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, The Crown and The Night Manager won major awards. The principal cast of the latter – Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman – won acting awards. Priyanka Chopra co-presented the award for Best TV Actor – Drama to Billy Bob Thornton.

Here’s the list of winners:

Best Film – Drama: Moonlight

Best Film – Musical or Comedy: La La Land

Best Director: Damien Chazelle La La Land

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for La La Land

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling for La La Land

Best Actress – Drama: Isabelle Huppert for Elle

Best Actor – Drama: Casey Affleck for Drama for Manchester By The Sea

Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis for Fences

Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals

Best Screenplay: Damien Chazelle for La La Land

Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz for La La Land

Best Original Song:Justin Hurwitz for City Of Stars from La La Land

Best Animated Film:Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film:Elle, France

Best Television Series – Drama:The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:Atlanta

Best Television Limited Series:The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Actress in a TV Limited Series: Sarah Paulson for American Crime Story

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama:Claire Foy for The Crown

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Billy Bob Thornton for Goliath

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover for Atlanta

Best Actor in a TV Limited Series: Tom Hiddleston for The Night Manager

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Limited Series: Olivia Colman for The Night Manager

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Limited Series: Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager

Cecil B DeMille Award: Meryl Streep

