And the Golden Globe awards 2017 goes to…
New York, Jan 9:Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone picked up the Best Actor – Comedy/Musical and Best Actress – Comedy/Musical awards for their performances in La La Land at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. La La Land, the most nominated film this year, was also the evening’s biggest winner, taking Best Film – Comedy/Musical, Original Score, Best Original Song (City Of Stars) and both Best Director and Best Screenplay for Damien Chazelle. It is now the most awarded film in Globes history, displacing One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest which won six prizes. Casey Affleck won Best Actor – Drama for Manchester By The Sea. French star Isabelle Huppert won Best Actress – Drama for Elle. Moonlight was awarded Best Film – Drama. Viola Davis of Fences won the Best Supporting Actress prize while Aaron Taylor-Johnson took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for Nocturnal Animals. On the small screen, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, The Crown and The Night Manager won major awards. The principal cast of the latter – Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman – won acting awards. Priyanka Chopra co-presented the award for Best TV Actor – Drama to Billy Bob Thornton.
Here’s the list of winners:
Best Film – Drama: Moonlight
Best Film – Musical or Comedy: La La Land
Best Director: Damien Chazelle La La Land
Best Actress – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone for La La Land
Best Actor – Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling for La La Land
Best Actress – Drama: Isabelle Huppert for Elle
Best Actor – Drama: Casey Affleck for Drama for Manchester By The Sea
Best Supporting Actress in any Motion Picture: Viola Davis for Fences
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson for Nocturnal Animals
Best Screenplay: Damien Chazelle for La La Land
Best Original Score: Justin Hurwitz for La La Land
Best Original Song:Justin Hurwitz for City Of Stars from La La Land
Best Animated Film:Zootopia
Best Foreign Language Film:Elle, France
Best Television Series – Drama:The Crown
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:Atlanta
Best Television Limited Series:The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Actress in a TV Limited Series: Sarah Paulson for American Crime Story
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama:Claire Foy for The Crown
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Billy Bob Thornton for Goliath
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover for Atlanta
Best Actor in a TV Limited Series: Tom Hiddleston for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Limited Series: Olivia Colman for The Night Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Limited Series: Hugh Laurie for The Night Manager
Cecil B DeMille Award: Meryl Streep
2017 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS WINNERS – TELEVISION
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) – WINNER
Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)
Kerry Washington, Confirmation (HBO)
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy (BBC America)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)
John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager (AMC) – WINNER
Bryan Cranston, All the Way (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix) – WINNER
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander (Starz)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (USA)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath (Amazon) – WINNER
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX) – WINNER
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)
Nick Nolte, Graves (Epix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Veep (HBO)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin (CW)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC) – WINNER
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce (HBO
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager (AMC) – WINNER
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager (AMC) – WINNER
John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (USA)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX) – WINNER
The Night Manager (AMC)
The Night Of (HBO)
The Dresser (Starz)
American Crime (ABC)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Transparent (Amazon)
Atlanta (FX) – WINNER
Veep (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon)
Best Television Series – Drama
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix) – WINNER
Westworld (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)