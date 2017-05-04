Gonda in UP becomes numero uno in ten most dirtiest cities in India

Lucknow, May4:Five Uttar Pradesh cities have been ranked among the 10 dirtiest in India, with Gonda topping the list, according to a list unveiled by the Urban Development Ministry on Thursday.

Bhusawal in Maharashtra has been ranked as the second most dirty city, while Bihar’s Bagaha stands third and Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is fourth.

The other Uttar Pradesh places that feature in the list of unclean towns and cities of India are Bahraich (sixth), Shahjahanpur (ninth) and Khurja (10th).

Bihar’s Katihar is the fifth unclean city. Two places in Punjab, Muktsar (seventh) and Abohar (eighth) are also in the 10 most unclean cities.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh is India’s cleanest city and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh the filthiest, a nationwide cleanliness survey by the urban development ministry has found.

The survey of 434 cities, conducted as part of the Modi government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission, has seen the historic city in MP knock off Karnataka’s Mysuru, which has been topping the rankings.

The Top 5

Mysuru slipped to number five, an indication it failed to stick to the sanitation standards it achieved in 2016 and 2014. Waste collection, solid-waste processing and checking open defecation were among other criteria cities were measured against.

Bhopal, another city in the BJP-ruled MP, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat are the other five cleanest cities, says the third edition of the Swachh Survekshan released on Thursday by urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

The cleanliness survey was carried out during January and February.

Launched in 2014, the Swachh Bharat campaign aims to make India clean and open-defecation free by 2019, the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

TOP TEN CLEAN CITIES RANKINGS*

Cities 2017 2016 2014

Indore (MP) 1 25 149

Bhopal (MP) 2 21 105

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra) 3 5 205

Surat (Gujarat) 4 6 63

Mysuru (Karnataka) 5 1 1

Tiruchirapally (Tamil Nadu) 6 3 2

NDMC (Delhi) 7 4 15

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) 8 12 3

Tirupathi (Andhra) 9 Not surveyed 137

Vadodara (Gujarat) 10 13 214

*434 cities (over one lakh population each) were part of the survey in 2017 while 73 cities (over one million population each) were covered in 2016 and 476 cities (over one lakh population each) in 2014.

How Delhi & NCR fared

The New Delhi Municipal Council area, the Capital’s power district where 1.5 % of Delhi’s 16.78 million resident live, is out of the top five. It slipped to seventh position, dropping three places from last year.

The rest of Delhi, too, failed to impress.

While Delhi Cantonment is ranked 172, the east, south and north municipal corporation areas are at 196, 202 and 279 places, respectively.

The BJP beat anti-incumbency and recently returned to power in the east, south and north civic bodies, where garbage collection and disposal continues to be a big problem.

In the national capital region except Faridabad, ranked 88, none of Delhi’s neighbours are among the 100 cleanest cities.

Gurgaon, where around 250 Fortune 500 companies are based, is ranked 112 while Ghaziabad is way down at 351, a stark reminder that infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rapid pace of urbanisation in the country.

The holy city of Varanasi, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, is the only exception. It was ranked 32, a dramatic improvement from 2014 when it was close to the bottom at 418 among 476 cities.

One of the oldest living cities in the world, Varanasi has got more than Rs 20,000 crore since 2014 to upgrade its rundown infrastructure, an indication of the effort and money it would require to improve India’s urban landscape.

How cities were ranked

Cities were evaluated on five parameters – waste collection, solid-waste management, construction of toilets, sanitation strategies and behaviour change communication.

The rankings are based on the data provided by municipal corporations, independent assessors and feedback from people. In all, 3.7 million citizens participated in the exercise.

BOTTOM TEN CITIES/TOWNS RANKINGS* Cities 2017 2016 Gonda (UP) 434 151 Bhusawal (Maharashtra) 433 267 Bagaha (Bihar) 432 453 Hardoi (UP) 431 235 Katihar (Bihar) 430 385 Bahraich (UP) 429 449 Muktsar (Punjab) 428 384 Abohar (Punjab) 427 420 Shahjahanpur (UP) 426 425 Khurja (UP) 425 366

*In 2016, the bottom 10 cities/municipalities were not surveyed. Only 53 cities with a population of over one million and 22 Capital cities were covered.