‘Gone in 60 seconds’ – 28 cars, high-tech thieves caught by Delhi police in no time

New Delhi, Dec 29: Car thieves on the prowl in national capital reminiscent of the Hollywood flick Nicolas Cage starer “Gone in 60 seconds” seemed to have ended up on a tragic note. The Delhi crime branch who rose to the occasion busted the gang and as many as 28 cars were recovered from them.

A gang of five car thieves was arrested on Friday and 28 cars were recovered by the police based on their inputs.

The Chanakyapuri Crime Branch team led the operation where they recovered 28 luxury vehicles worth crores, which were stolen in a very high-tech manner.

They used to steal cars in a way so that they could deceive the police and the transport department for which the group of five used to work very hard.

The accused were active in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and in northeastern regions as well.

“These thieves were involved in stealing cars in the Delhi NCR region and then they used to transport those cars to Nagaland in containers from Haryana,” Rajesh Deo, DCP, Crime Branch told ANI.

The accused were identified as Sonu, Narendra Singh, Lal Bahadur, Sarik and Vijay Dahiya.

These goons did not steal those cars which used to have a gear lock as it is very difficult to break it and is a time taking process. (inputs from ANI)