Good news for Cyrus Mistry: Directors of Tata Group’s Indian Hotels backs him

Mumbai, November 4: The Directors of Tata Group’s Indian Hotels back Cyrus Mistry in a meeting, said they ‘unanimously expressed full confidence’ in him. They praised steps taken by him in providing strategic direction and leadership to the company.

Digging in his heels after being ousted as Chairman of Tata Sons, Mistry plans to continue in his current role at Tata group firms, including Tata Steel, TCS and Tata Motors, where he is chairman.
Sources close to Mistry have said he has no plans to quit as chairman of these firms.
