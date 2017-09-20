Good news for emigrants! UAE Airline introduces instalment system to pay ticket charges, big relief for family travel

Gulf, September 20: UAE Airline has introduced a new plan that their customers would be able to pay ticket charges in instalments.

Etihad Airways are the one who came with the new plan to attract travellers. The airline authorities have announced that the offer will be available only on tickets booked directly from the airline’s website.

Payment depends on the bank and travel destination opted. From 17 selected banks in the Gulf region, it is possible to repay between the period of three months to 60 months.

The carrier claims that the new system is a big help for family travellers. Etihad Airways Vice President said that the new project will provide more opportunities for passengers.

Even if it is a huge amount, it could be paid by instalments. He said that the new system will pave way for a huge leap in the sector. Etihad is the first airline to provide fully automated online instalment system in the Gulf region.