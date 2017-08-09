Good news to Indians! No need of Visa to travel to Qatar

Doha/ Qatar, August 9: No more running behind clearing the visa formalities if you are planning off to Qatar! India and 80 other nations are now able to travel towards Qatar without visa. The new scheme is implemented by Qatar tourism authority in order to attract tourists towards Qatar. The new policy came into being within no time. Nations including America, UK, South Africa, Seychelles, Australia, New Zealand, etc are also exempted from carrying visa while travelling to Qatar.

Passport showing six months validity and return ticket are now the only essentials to enter Qatar. No more stamping fees will be collected when you get down at Qatar.

Hassan Al-ibrahim, Chairman of Qatar Tourism Authority, stated that the new scheme is to lure tourists with the country’s cultural heritage, natural resources and hotels. Entry towards Qatar without visa is allowed after the decision made by the Home Ministry.

Permission to stay will be granted according to the tourist’s citizenship. The duration of the stay will differ from 30 – 180 days. Multiple entry will also be allowed in some cases. According to media reports, the decision behind making Qatar open to all is to show their protest for the harassment raised by the neighbouring nations that come under Saudi Arabia.