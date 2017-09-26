Good season during 2017 Durga Puja for residents of Singur, due to more than moderate harvest

Kolkata, Sep 26: For the residents of Singur, the 2017 Durga Puja would be special. After a long struggle, they have at last got back their land, taken away forcibly in 2006 for setting up industry by the Left Front Government. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been instrumental in the successful culmination of the Singur Movement. A few months back, after the Supreme Court’s final verdict, Ms Mamata Banerjee had herself felicitated the people involved in the struggle and family members of those killed and affected during the violence unleashed on Singur. She had also sown the first seeds for the new crops with her own hand.

And now, Singur is going to witness its first Durga Puja festival after a momentous victory. A long and hard-fought struggle, laced with the blood and tears of hundreds of people, has come to an end. It’s time for celebration now. And celebrate they will. Potato, onion, maize, paddy and other crops have been harvested.

With the money earned from selling the crops, the people are making preparations for grand festivities – buying clothes and fire-crackers, building colourful pandals, creating idols decked up in finery, and so much more. The good times have returned. And with the people of Singur too in spirit is the whole of Bengal, celebrating the revival of a people’s hopes and aspirations