All good things come to an end for Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi, August 14: Like in life, miracles do happen in sport but Indian cricket’s ‘fighter man’ Yuvraj Singh may not be seen again in a blue jersey, something he had made his own for the better part of the last 17 years.

The national selectors yesterday did not name the 36- year-old for the ODI series in Sri Lanka, a tough but fair call, indicating their mindset going into the 2019 World Cup in England. So, is it time up for Yuvraj Singh? Perhaps, it is if one reads between the lines of what experts feel.

“Yuvi is a fighter but I believe going into the 2019 World Cup, it is more to do with his fitness rather than just form. Look, there’s a difference between 20-over fitness and 50-over fitness,” Saba Karim, who was a national selector in the last panel, told PTI today.