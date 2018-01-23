‘Goodbye to Apple iPhone X’, end of life by mid 2018

New Delhi, Jan 23: If you had been saving up all your extra pennies to buy the latest Apple iPhone X, stop right now! Apple’s iPhone X will be the first previous year model that might not be retained in 2018. According to AppleInsider, popular Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has predicted that the Apple’s first generation smartphone — iPhone X will be seeing the ‘end of life’ in the summer of 2018.

Moreover, the report also suggests that the Cupertino based tech giant will ship around 18 million iPhone X units in the first calendar quarter of 2018. Furthermore, KGI also believes that the iPhone X supply has not been as successful in China as expected because of the notch creating an impression that the bigger iPhone 8 Plus offers more usable screen space.

Additionally, Kuo has also predicted that Apple will unveil three iPhone models sometime in 2018. Kuo further added that an iPhone X Plus model will soon debut with all the features of the current iPhone X. Also, Apple will apparently see 10 per cent growth for all of 2018 with most growth after the new launch in September.