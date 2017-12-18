Google announces the beginning of the festive season with a Doodle

New Delhi, December 18: Google, on Monday, announced the beginning of the festive season with a series of interactive Doodle.

In the comic strip, a pair of ‘slippery-footed siblings’ is gearing up for the holidays as they can be seen talking to their ‘warm weather relative’ over the phone.

In the next image, the penguins are seen packing their bags inside their icy igloo. The final panel hint at the series’ next installments – Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, and finally, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.

“The festive season is here and this pair of slippery-footed siblings are excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives! Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to see what kind of fun this feathery family has in store.” Google wrote in a blog post.