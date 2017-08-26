Google Assistant for iOS users, now available in Europe

August 26, 2017 | By :
Google Assistant for iOS users, now available in Europe. Photograph: Twitter

New York/United Sates, August 26: The United States based technology Multi National Company Google declared the introduction of the application ‘Google Assistant’ for iOs users in Europe. The technology giant also disclosed its application in the United Kingdom, Germany and France, following the launch of Google assistant for iOS users in the United States of America. Yet, the iOS version has a series of drawbacks, owing to Apple’s API restrictions.

It is being said that the functions performed by Siri, the iOS assistant will not be mirrored by Google’s flagship, and therefore, users may not be able to perform all functions, such as setting alarms and so on. Additionally, Google Assistant will not come with a widget for the home screen panel, unlike the others present on the notification center, which work wonders for the users since it gives iOS users easy access, reports The Verge.

Earlier in the year, Google had announced the introduction of Assistant for the iOS consumer base, at its Google I/O annual developer conference, in addition to launching the same for the user base in the USA. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Google stumble over ‘Matrimony’| Fined Rs 136 crore by India’s Competition Commission
Video | 5 Biggest Manufacturing defect of iPhone X Apple won’t tell you
Revealed | Apple expert methods to get better battery life for iPhone
Former Facebook, Google employees join hands to fight tech addiction
Music, music Apple music all the way!
Uber Vs Google | Self-driving race’s finish point in Court
Top