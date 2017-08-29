Google Assistant for iPhone now available in India, UK, Germany and France

California/United States, August 29: Finally, Apple granted its Artificial Intelligence-based digital voice assistant also on iPhones. Apple previously decided to chose United States to make this facility available but it is now being extended to other markets also.Now, the iPhone users in India, Germany and France could use Google Assistant on their iPhones . Not just iPhones, but iPads and iPad Nano users would also have this additional feature on their devices.

Google assistant is capable of executing several errands for the user. Users can make calls on voice suggestions, digital assistant could play music of the user’s choice, from Apple Music or from YouTube and a host of other services. If you are travelling to a new town and not sure of the weather conditions, Google Assistant would help you to fetch the complete information.Almost all the other of Google Assistant could be enjoyed by the users except the alarm function.

Only those Apple devices running on the iOS version 9.1 and above would be getting this new facility.For apparent reasons, Apple would not allow Google Assistant primacy over its own Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface. The Home button would continue to be used for inviting the Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface, the intelligent voice assistant for Apple. The Google Assistant would be assigned a separate gadget that would be positioned by the user at an easily accessible location.

The 5 languages that Google Assistant understands are English, German, Japanese, French and Portuguese. According to media reports, Google is presently working on two additional languages, Korean and Spanish. The report added that Google Assistant would remain a secondary feature and Apple will never allow Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface to be pushed into the background. Apple users may feel they are good with Speech Interpretation and Recognition Interface and don’t need another assistant. Whatever the expectations, the coming few months will reveal how successful this move by Apple is.