Google to ban torrent sites in war against piracy

California, Feb14:Google’s war against piracy is going to be more fierce now. Reportedly, the company is soon going to ban all the torrent sites. According to the new report by TorrentFreak , Google has been criticised by the Hollywood representatives for promoting piracy. Incidentally, Google is not the only web company that is working on measures to counter the torrent sites. Other search engines like Bing are also part of the plan.

“The search engines involved in this work have been very co-operative, making changes to their algorithms and processes, but also working bilaterally with creative industry representatives to explore the options for new interventions, and how existing processes might be streamlined,” Baroness Buscombe from UK told Torrent Freak.

According to the new report, a discussion took place recently and was chaired by UK’s Intellectual Property Office. Companies like Google, Yahoo, Bing and Hollywood representatives joined the meeting. Though these changes for now is expected only in UK, internet is a interconnected world and may see a global effect of the ban.

While not much details of the meeting have yet been revealed, it is expected that the new bill will come in effect from June 1, 2017.

Google last year also was dragged into similar controversy after it was asked to remove links which violated the copyright act. In the same year, India also banned Kickass Torrents and search engine Torrentz. Also downloading any illegal content is now seen as a punishable offense in the country and may land you up in jail.