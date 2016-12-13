Google boy Kautilya celebrates janma-tithi in Kashi

Wonder boy Kautilya, popularly known as ‘Google boy’, from Karnal district of Haryana, will celebrate his ‘janma-tithi’ in Kashi as per the Hindu calendar on ‘Margashirsha Purnima’ that falls on December 13. His birthday as per English calendar is on December 24, but he insisted to celebrate it at Sri Vidya Math at Kedar Ghat with Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the chief disciple of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati.

Kautilya Pandit displays good memory power regarding current affairs, general knowledge and geographical statistics. He could recollect details of 213 countries and can answer questions on subjects pertaining to world geography, per capita income, gross domestic product, politics, and the economy.Psychologists from Kurukshetra University have noted the grasping powers of Kautilya and expressed their desire to investigate his recalling capacity. C.R. Darolia, Chairman, Psychology Department said that he “may have an intelligence quotient (IQ) of around 130 points”