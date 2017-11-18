Google celebrates 116th birthday of legendary Indian filmmaker V Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre

Mumbai,November 18: The 116th birth anniversary of legendary Indian filmmaker and writer Shantaram Rajaram Vankudre has celebrated by google doodle on Saturday.

According to reports Shantaram Indian film maker was born on November 18, 1901 in a Marathi Jain family in Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

He open his career on acting at the age of 20 in a silent film and work hardly for seven years after the legendary Dhundiraj Govind Phalke alias Dadasaheb Phalke created Indian cinema history with his first feature film “Raja Harishchandra”in 1913.

Later the multi talented Shantaram not only continued acting but also studied filim making and made an remarkable effort in acting , directing, scripting Marathi and later Hindi films.

Shantaram acted in film over the year such as “Surekha Haran” (1921), “Sinhagad” (1923), “Savkari Pash” (1925), “Parchhain” (1952), “Stree” (1961), besides the globally-acclaimed “Do Aankhe Bara Haath” (1957) and “Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani” (1946) — the latter considered a tribute to Indo-Chinese friendship.

He has the capacity to realise the skill of power in film medium to convey messages effectively which he utilised to the hilt.

Charlie Chaplin also mention his talents and had described Shantaram’s “Manoos” (1939) as one of the most interesting Indian classic films.

He got Award for Dadasaheb Phalke in 1985 and in 1992, the country’s second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, posthumously.

In his marriage life he married thrice and had three children named Prabhat, Saroj and Charusheela.

Later he married actress Jaishree Kamulkar through whom he had three children, including Marathi actor-filmmaker Kiran Shantaram, renowned Hindi film actress Rajshree and Tejashree.

His third wife was his co actor Vijaya Deshmukh alias Sandhya, were she work with him with several films like “Jal Bin Machhli, Nritya Bin Bijlee” and “Do Aankhen Bara Haath”.

Meanwhile the Film maker also introduced his daughter named Rajashree and a young boy Jeetendra in the movie “Geet Gaya Patharon Ne”. Both went onto become legendary stars.

Later, the central and state government instituted the ‘V. Shantaram Award’,he also awards by various organisation to honour people excelling in different branches of film making

He passed away in Mumbai on October 30, 1990, aged 88.