London/United Kingdom, September 27: The world’s most used search engine Google is celebrating its 19th birthday today with a Google Doodle.In the 19th birth anniversary, the company allows their users to play games in their homepage through surprise spinner doodle. In this special birthday Google doodle, users can play games and watch small animations such as Pac Man, Birthday piñata, DJing (44th anniversary of Hip Hop), Theramin, Arpeggios, Scovile scales, Hallowe’en spells, Cricket cricket, Earth day quiz.

“In 1997, one of Google’s co-founders, Larry Page, had just arrived at Stanford University to pursue his P.h.D in computer science,” reminisces the company on its official page. “Of all the students on campus, Google’s other co-founder, Sergey Brin, was randomly assigned to show Page around. This chance encounter was the happy surprise that started it all.”From there, the two came together with a common goal in mind: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful, a mantra that would go on to become Google’s mission statement. “The two hunkered down in a garage – Google’s first office – and got to work.” (ANI)