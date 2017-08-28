Google Chrome will soon allow you to permanently mute websites

California/United States, August 28: The annoying websites that start playing videos with music as soon as the user opens an internet browser. So, Google Chrome came with an option to mute these websites. Google would soon add the feature to provide a much better option to avoid the trouble of muting them every single time. To avoid muting the websites every time, the users could permanently mute these pages.

Francois Beaufort said in his Google+ post that the new option with the latest Canary release for the Chrome browser would allow its users to mute or unmute different websites directly from the ‘Page Info’ bubble itself.

He added that the Chrome team is currently experimenting with a setting to mute/unmute a website directly from the Page Info bubble. As a result, it would give you more control about which website is allowed to throw sound at you automatically.”

Previously mentioned Page Info bubble could be accessed from either the rounded icon with the letter ‘i’ or the label of secure that is seen beside the Web addresses. This bubble has already options like camera, notifications, Flash, and Cookies. Android Police points out that when the option is selected to mute certain websites, they remain that way till you unmute them yourself from the same bubble. Android Police added that the new feature would be switched off by default, so users will need to use it with the –enable-features=SoundContentSetting switch.