Google Doodle celebrates 308th birthday of British lexicographer Samuel Johnson
London,Sept18:Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 308th birthday of British lexicographer – a person who compiles dictionaries – Samuel Johnson .
Samuel Johnson published Johnson’s: A Dictionary of the English Language in 1755 after 9 years of work.
It was described as “one of the greatest single achievements of scholarship,” and had a far-reaching effect on modern English.
It was “colossal” at nearly 18 inches tall! Johnson’s was the premier English dictionary until the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary 150 years later.
Johnson was also a poet, essayist, critic, biographer and editor. Johnson’s dictionary was more than just a word list: his work provided a vast understanding of 18th century’s language and culture.
His lasting contributions guaranteed him a place in literary history.