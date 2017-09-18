Google Doodle celebrates 308th birthday of British lexicographer Samuel Johnson

London,Sept18:Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 308th birthday of British lexicographer – a person who compiles dictionaries – Samuel Johnson .

Samuel Johnson published Johnson’s: A Dictionary of the English Language in 1755 after 9 years of work.

It was described as “one of the greatest single achievements of scholarship,” and had a far-reaching effect on modern English.

(Image: De Agostini Editorial)

It was “colossal” at nearly 18 inches tall! Johnson’s was the premier English dictionary until the publication of the Oxford English Dictionary 150 years later.

Johnson was also a poet, essayist, critic, biographer and editor. Johnson’s dictionary was more than just a word list: his work provided a vast understanding of 18th century’s language and culture.

His lasting contributions guaranteed him a place in literary history.