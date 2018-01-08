Google doodle commemorates Fearless Nadia on her 110th birth anniversary.

Mumbai, January 08: Google celebrated the birthday of Bollywood actress and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, popularly known as Nadia on January 08, on her 110th birth anniversary.

Nadia shot to fame with her masked, cloaked hunter role in the 1935 film Hunterwali. Her roles were some of the earliest women-centric characters featured in Bollywood.

Nadia was born in Perth, Australia and moved to India with her father when he volunteered for the British army. Nadia was an integral part of Bollywood in the 1930s and 1940s. Through her characters, she portrayed strong women fighting injustice and saving the masses from oppressive rulers. She was part of Zarko Circus and later when she ventured into films she performed her own stunts.

The 2017 Vishal Bharadwaj film Rangoon and the character Miss Julia played by Kangana Ranuat was inspired from Fearless Nadia.