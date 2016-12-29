Google Doodle honours father of the raincoat Charles Macintosh

December 29, 2016 | By :
The Scottish chemist's invention, which led to the modern raincoat, is to be credited for making it a lot more convenient to go out in the rain.

New Delhi, Dec 29:  Google has honoured the inventor of waterproof material, Charles Macintosh, with a Doodle on Thursday to mark what would be his 250th birthday.

The Scottish chemist’s invention, which led to the modern raincoat, is to be credited for making it a lot more convenient to go out in the rain.

The Doodle shows Macintosh enjoying a Scottish rain shower while testing his ingenious invention.

“His invention, patented in 1823, came about as he experimented with coal-tar naphtha and rubber and realised they could be fused together with fabric to create a waterproof surface,” Google said in a statement.

In Britain, it is now common to call any type of raincoat a “Mac”.

Born in Glasgow, Macintosh’s contribution is, however, not limited to the invention of waterproof fabrics. He also figured out a way to make blast furnaces more efficient and also invented a bleaching powder.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Google stumble over ‘Matrimony’| Fined Rs 136 crore by India’s Competition Commission
Former Facebook, Google employees join hands to fight tech addiction
Uber Vs Google | Self-driving race’s finish point in Court
Job alert from Google! Be a reporter and earn your stripes with ‘Bulletin’ app
Google struggling hard to spice up your ‘Good Morning’ messages every day!
90% Gmail users vulnerable to cyber attacks: Google
Top