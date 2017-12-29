Google Doodle pays tribute to Kannada writer Kuvempu on his 113th birth anniversary

Kannada poet and author Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, also popularly known as Kuvempu, was featured by Google Doodle on his 113th birth anniversary. KV Puttappa, was an Indian novelist, poet, playwright, critic and thinker.

He is the first among Kannada writers to be decorated with the prestigious Jnanpith Award

Kuvempu studied at Mysore University in 1920’s, taught there for nearly 3 decades and rose to be Vice-Chancellor of the University (1956-60). He initiated Teaching in Kannada Medium.

For his contributions to Kannada Literature, the Government of Karnataka awarded him with the Rashtrakavi in 1958 and Karnataka Ratna in 1992. His epic narrative Sri Ramayana Darshanam, is a modern rendering of the Indian Hindu epic Ramayana.

His writings and his contribution to universal humanism gives him a unique place in modern Indian literature. He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan by Government of India in 1988. He penned the Karnataka State Anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate.

Born in Shimoga district of Karnataka on this day in 1904, Kuvempu passed away in Mysore on November 11, 1994.