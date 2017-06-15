Google Drive now allows cloud storage services with the latest version of Backup and Sync

California, June15:Google Drive is one of the many cloud storage services available at the moment, and for the most part it does a great job of backing up your documents and photos in the cloud. However if you wanted to use it to backup more things on your computer, like maybe your entire computer itself, that will soon be a thing.

According to Google’s post on the G Suite Blog, Google Drive will be getting a new app in the form of Backup and Sync. From what we can tell from Google’s post, Backup and Sync will be replacing the standard Google Drive and Google Photos Backup app for Mac and PCs, but the existing Drive app will continue to stick around if that’s what users prefer as Backup and Sync will be a separate download.

“On June 28th, 2017, we will launch Backup and Sync from Google, a tool intended to help everyday users back up files and photos from their computers, so they’re safe and accessible from anywhere. Backup and Sync is the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, which is now integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader. As such, it will respect any current Drive for Mac/PC settings in the Admin console.”

Google notes that Backup and Sync is intended for consumer users, and that those who are more enterprise focused should continue to use Drive until Drive File Stream is released.