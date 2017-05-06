Google ends Android Nougat Beta program, confirms Android O beta

California, May6:Google has just confirmed that the Android Nougat Beta Program is complete and that no new builds will be pushed to Pixel and Nexus devices in the future. But that doesn’t mean that your Google phone won’t receive any major OS update this year if not too old.

The search giant is already working hard to release the second Android O developer preview, which is expected to hit compatible Nexus and Pixel devices sometime in mid-May.

The closure the Android Nougat Beta Program marks beginning of a new chapter for Pixel and Nexus users, as Google announced that the Android O Beta Program would start soon.

Thank you for your interest in the Android Beta Program! The beta for Android Nougat has concluded, and all devices that were opted in have been updated to the current public version. If you are still running a beta version of Nougat, you ma download the latest full OTA image for your device and sideload it. This will not wipe your device. We’ll update this site when the Android O Beta Program begins.

We’re expecting the next Android O developer preview to be more akin to a beta build, so it will probably offer smoother and enhanced stability than the initial release. If we are to guess, Google will release the second Android O developer preview during the I/O event, which will take place between May 17-19.