Google extends support to make Mumbai ‘Wifi city’

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Google has extended its support to the Maharashtra government to make Mumbai a ‘Wifi city’.

“A team of Google led by Vinay Goel met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in San Francisco and extended their support to make Mumbai a Wifi city,” a statement from Chief Minister’s office said.

Fadnavis today concluded his two-day visit to the US after meeting APCO CEO and President Evan Kraus and Sabse Technologies CEO Sabeer Bhatia.

He also met California Governor Jerry Brown and discussed issues related to clean energy, environment and urbanisation.

Both discussed possible ways to collaborate between state of California and Maharashtra government for clean energy, the statement said.