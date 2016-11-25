Google Glass used by Siberian scientists to develop study brain disease

Moscow, Nov 25 :Using Google Glass, Siberian scientists are developing a prototype of a model to study an individual’s proneness to certain brain diseases at an early stage, media reported.

The scientists are using Google Glass to study how people react to virtual reality and analyzed the participants’ movements in virtual reality, rbth.com reported on Thursday.

“They evaluated the condition of the muscles, the brain and the vestibular system. There is a difference between the vestibular system’s reaction in healthy people and that in sick people,” said Ivan Tolmachev, one of the model’s developers.

The test requires the person to be aware of what is happening around and follow the doctor’s instructions.

The scientists are thinking of conducting the test on children who are five and older in order to understand if they are already prone to brain disease, noted the report.

Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University and the Siberian State Medical University are together working on this prototype and the project will need $64,000 to make the model marketable.

