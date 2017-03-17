Google Guetzli algorithm capable of shrinking JPEG file size by up to 35 percent

California, March17:Google has announced a new open-source algorithm Guetzli which is capable of shrinking JPEG file size by up to 35 percent. This new algorithm is expected to make it a lot faster to load web pages as the overall file size will go down significantly once it gets implemented. It is also said to save data consumption for users who are on limited data.

This algorithm is basically an encoder which creates JPEG files of size 35% smaller than other image file creation methods. The name Guetzli means cookie in Swiss German. The best part of the algorithm is that images created by it are compatible with existing browsers, image processing applications, and the JPEG standard. It means it will not be a problem to share these images with others with nothing to worry about incompatibility issues.

As explained in the official blog post,

“Guetzli specifically targets the quantization stage in which the more visual quality loss is introduced, the smaller the resulting file. Guetzli strikes a balance between minimal loss and file size by employing a search algorithm that tries to overcome the difference between the psychovisual modeling of JPEG’s format, and Guetzliâs psychovisual model, which approximates color perception and visual masking in a more thorough and detailed way than what is achievable by simpler color transforms and the discrete cosine transform.”

Even though Google has released Guetzli for anyone use, it is still up to individual webmasters and graphic designers whether they would like to implement in their content or not. It means you will not find JPEG files created using this algorithm everywhere for quite a long time.