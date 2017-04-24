Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with doodle on his 88th birth anniversary

Bengaluru, April24:To commemorate his 88th birth anniversary on Monday, Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with a special doodle which features the veteran actor staring at audiences from a movie screen.

Born on 24 April 1929, Rajkumar, is fondly remembered as Nata Saarvabhouma (Emperor of Actors), Bangarada Manushya (Man of Gold), Vara Nata (Gifted Actor) and Rajanna (Brother Raj) amid the Kannada community and remains an iconic superstar from his time. He passed away at the age of 77 in April 2006. He died of cardiac arrest at his Bengaluru home.

A three time national award winner, Rajkumar was also an avid Carnatic musician and singer. In a career spanning over 40 years, the veteran actor has worked in over 200 films and has given many memorable onscreen perfomances. Shabdavedhi (2000) was the last film of the noted actor. Rajkumar started his career with his father in a troupe led by noted Gubbi Veeranna in theater, and started his film career with HLN Simha’s Bedara Kannappa.

Popular Bollywood actress Rekha also made her debut with him in the film Operation Jackpotnalli CID 999. He is also the first Indian actor to have worked in the Indian rendition of popular James Bond in Jedara Bale.

The reverence for the veteran actor was such, that Karnataka saw a situation of near political turmoil when Rajkumar was abducted by sandal smuggler, Veerappan in 2000, who was trying to negotiate the release of some of his men apprehended by authorities. Rajkumar was released after 108 days.