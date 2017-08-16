Google Introduced ‘Allo’ for Chrome, Only for Android users

New York, August 16: Tech-giant Google has unveiled ‘Allo’, its smart messaging app on its Chrome web browser, exclusively for its Android user base.

While reports of Allo’s launch for desktop users surfaced first in February this year, the firm revealed that the app can currently be used only by Android users, by scanning a QR code on their phones. Therefore, iPhone users will not be able to use the app currently on their desktop, reports The Verge.

With the launch of Allo for Chrome, Google also marks the beginning of Google Assistant on the desktop, which can help users explore various options for nearby restaurants, movie timings, fuel stations and so on.

Furthermore, the app, which is loaded with innovative stickers and fonts, also boasts of a Gmail-style smart reply option, whereby users can reply to messages with a single tap.

While the launch of the app for desktop was expected around May, there was not much clarity on the official launch date.

Similar to the Chrome browser, Google Allo also comes with an incognito mode option for desktop users.

(ANI)