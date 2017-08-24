Google invites US users to check if you are clinically depressed

New York/United states, August 24: The clinical depression among people is increasing day by day and people falling prey to it, mostly among the youth. With the latest update with Google, the users in the United states of America could validate clinical depression just by the click of a button.

According to a report published by The Verge, it was revealed that in the coming days, users who will search for “depression” on Google, would to provided with an option to take a screening questionnaire to test whether they are depressed or not. A company spokesperson clarified that this step would just make sure that the help would reach on time and is not meant to divert medical evaluation.

Users in the US, who search for ‘depression,’ can avail information regarding the symptoms and remedies on Google’s Knowledge Panel. Additionally, users can click on an option termed ‘check if you’re clinically depressed’, following which users are directed to a screening questionnaire called PHQ-9. The evaluations are kept private and candidates can instantly seek help, if required. Using the results of the questionnaire, an individual can have a more detailed conversion with medical experts. With this latest update, the firm hopes to ensure that those in need have access to timely medical expertise in order to avoid further deterioration. It also hopes that more such cases will be detected, thus helping depression to be less of a taboo.