Google’ to launch hardware supported HTC  original Pixel 2 phones on Oct 4

California,Sept15:Google’s hardware event is right around the corner, and the company now has an official date: October 4.

Previous leaks suggested that Google would hold the event one day later, on October 5, but the firm will stick to the same date it introduced the original Pixel phones on.

The tech giant released a video with a list of queries people ostensibly ask the popular search engine, hinting at potential areas its next smartphones will focus on.

“What’s wrong with my phone’s battery?” is one of them, together with “Why is my phone always out of storage?” and “Why does my phone take so many blurry photos?”.

Last year’s Pixel phones focused on these last two aspects a lot — their camera was one of the very best among all smartphones, and free uploads (at maximum quality) of images to Google Photos meant it was easier to keep the phone from hitting the available storage cap by simply getting rid of the physical files.

In addition to that, as per a tip sent to Google-focused website Droid-Life, a billboard appeared in downtown Boston, further confirming that we won’t have to wait long to see what the Mountain View company has in store.

“Ask more of your phone,” the otherwise blank canvas reads, with Google’s stylised “G” logo and the October 4 date at the bottom.

A new pair of Pixel handsets will likely make its debut at the event, alongside a smaller Google Home and potentially even a new Chromebook Pixel.

The tentatively named “Pixel 2” will reportedly be manufactured by HTC once again, and resemble the original device closely.

The larger Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, will apparently come from LG, and feature an improved design that should put Google on par with the bezel-less devices launched by Samsung (the Galaxy S8 and Note 8), LG (with its V30), and of course Apple (with the iPhone X).

You can watch Google’s video down below: