Google launches brand new Google play Newsstand web app

Calfornia,Nov19:Google Play Newsstand is the latest app from Google to get a makeover soon after the Google Play Music app. Google in its revamp has focused on personalisation as well as launched a brand new Web app.

Much like Google Play Music, the Google Play Newsstand is getting Google’s machine learning technology – which means the app will recommend relevant stories for users based on their individual interests. Google will roll out the new changes on Android, iOS, and the Web over the next couple of days. On Web, Google has launched Newsstand 4.0, a brand new Web app. Launched in 2013, Google Play Newsstand is claimed to be used by over 100 million users every month.

“When you open the app, a personalised briefing shows you a blend of the top stories you need to know, including major headlines, local news, and personal interests,” writes Sami Shalabi, Head of Product and Engineering, Google Play Newsstand in an announcement blog.

Apart from relevant stories, Newsstand will also recommend a stream of stories from users favourite topics and sources. Google notes that each recommendation will include a justification and an option for getting feedback from users. The company believes that this will allow them to understand user preference for stories.

The Newsstand will also feature new autoplay videos, easy podcast controls, and high-resolution images. The company claims that the rich images and videos will make the “feed come to life.” Google also claims that the Newsstand will come with a Data Saver mode that will allow users be aware of data and bandwidth preferences.