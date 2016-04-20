Google launches new Chromecast, Chromecast Audio in India

New Delhi, April 20: Internet giant Google on Wednesday launched the newest version of Google Chromecast and Chromecast Audio to make streaming faster and easier for the India consumers.

Chromecast is a line of digital media players developed by Google. Designed as small dongles, the devices play audio or video content on a high-definition television or home audiosystem by directly streaming it via WiFi from the internet or a local network.

With a new design, a wealth of fresh content and an updated app, the new Chromecast is easier to fit into TVs with crowded ports and turn it into a smart TV.

“The new Chromecast brings your favourite entertainment from your mobile devices to the big screen with ease. Chromecast Audio, our newest addtition, lets you enjoy your favourite muaic, podcasts and radio from anywhere,” Mickey Kim, head of APAC Chromecast Partnerships, told reporters here.

Available on Flipkart, Snapdeal and paytm and Reliance and Croma retail stores for Rs.3,399, the new device supports the latest WiFi standards and adapts to changing WiFi conditions in homes, ensuring higher video quality with less buffering.

Apart from movies, TV shows and music available through Netflix, Hooq, Eros Now and YouTube, Chromecast also offers a new range of single and multi-player games including “Angry Birds Go” and “Just Dance Now”.

With Chromecast Audio, it is now possible to create a seamless home audio system with unmatched compatibility and affordability.

The small device plugs into existing speakers to stream music, radio and podcasts over wifi, similar to Chromecast.

It works with various apps like Saavn and Wynk Music. The multi-room feature makes it possible to connect multiple speakers througout a living space.

“The future of entertainment is streaming and Chromecast brings it all to you in a simple and affordable device,” Kim added.

The updated Chromecast app now provides personalised suggestions as well as functionality for specific searches.

The new device works across Android device, Chromebooks, iPhones, iPads and Windows laptops.

Google has sold over 20 million devices since the launch of first device in 2014.