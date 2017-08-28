Google launches new website on benefits of using certified Android devices

New Delhi, Aug 28: Google announced the launch of a new website https://www.android.com/intl/en_in/certified/ in order to provide more information on the advantages of using certified Android devices. Google announced the launch for Android so that secure and stable experience for users could be ensured that would provide more information on the merits of using certified android devices. Android, an open-source platform with an ecosystem that was started with one device, one carrier and one manufacturer in 2008.

Google works with manufacturers across the globe to run hundreds of compatibility tests that ensure devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model. Certified devices also come with Google Play Protect out-of-the-box, providing users with a suite of security features that include automatic device scanning for malware. This provides baseline protection against malware, privacy hacks and more.

Android is an open-source platform with an ecosystem that was started with one device, one carrier and one manufacturer in 2008. Today, there are over 2 billion active devices worldwide. The pace of innovation has never been greater, offering users choice and diversity. When shopping for a new Android phone or tablet, it is always recommended to ask for a certified device or look for the Google Play Protect logo on the box. This helps ensure that users experience the benefits of using a certified device, along with the additional layers of security provided by Play Protect. (ANI)