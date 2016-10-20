Google makes deal with CBS Corp for Internet TV service

California,Oct20:Alphabet Inc unit Google has reached an agreement with CBS Corp to carry the network on its web TV service, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The service is expected to launch in the first quarter and will include all of CBS` content, including live NFL games, the source added.

Google is looking to offer a “skinny” bundle priced between $30 and $40 a month, the source said.

The company is also near an accord to distribute channels owned by Twenty-First Century Fox Inc , another source said.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, said Google is also in advanced talks with Walt Disney Co .

Google and Disney were not immediately available for comment, while CBS and Fox declined to comment.