Google-Now-or-the-Google-Play-Store-not-working-due-to-server-side-tests

California ,May8:Are things not acting properly when using Google Now or the Google Play Store on your Android device? You are not alone. Reports of issues have been spreading across the inter webs and it seems they come as results of server-side tests.

Server-side tests are a way for Google to slowly release new features. They roll improvements out to a select amount of users, making sure everything is working properly. Then they can continue with a complete launch. It’s always nice to be among the first to see something new… except when it isn’t.

The test to the Google Play Store removes everything from the home page. Yes, you can still search for apps, install them, and manually update them too. But the Play Store’s home page is blank, and there is no workaround for this issue. You will have to wait for a fix from Google.

The problem affecting Google Now results in an error message appearing on the screen instead of your informative cards. However, there is a workaround here. Go to Settings > More > Application Manager > Google App > Manage Storage > Clear Google Search Data. Open up Google Now again, and your cards should be there.

As soon as we hear more about this from Google, we will pass it along to you. If you’re experiencing these issues, or know someone who is, keep checking in.

