Google Pay to be introduced to Tez users in India.

New Delhi, Jan 9: American tech MNC Google announced that its culminated payment platform, Google Pay, will soon be brought to users of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-integrated mobile payments platforms, ‘Tez’, in India.

The same was announced by Pali Bhat, VP of Product Management of Payments, in a blog post.

The tech giant on Monday said with Google Pay, users can access payment information saved to their Google Account for speedy checkout and payment. Over the coming weeks, Google Pay will be made available online, in-store, and across Google products, as well as for paying friends.

“Over the past year, we’ve been working to make these experiences simpler, safer, and more consistent. We’re excited to announce we’ll be bringing together all the different ways to pay with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay,” Bhat wrote in the post.

Google Pay has already been rolled out on Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, and Instacart, among other apps and websites.

For the unversed, ‘Tez’ is a simple and secure mobile app for digital payments and commerce, built with the goal of working for everyone in India, available for download on Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS). Built on the Indian government-supported UPI, Tez allows users, free of charge, to make small or big payments straight from their bank accounts.

The app was built for India, working on the vast majority of the country’s smartphones and available in English and seven Indian languages (Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu).

Tez works in partnership with four Banks – Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) – to facilitate the processing of payments across over 50 UPI enabled banks. (ANI)