Google Photos gets Cache feature to replay videos without using extra internet data

California/United states, September 5: A new update has rolled out in the Google Photos application for Android that would allow its users to replay videos without using extra data. In order to enable this new feature, the Google Photos application would be will locally storing the cache data of videos viewed by user, preventing them from wasting additional data to watch the same videos again.

Anyhow, by clearing up the cache data would free up some storage that is always an option for those who already have their devices filled up with other applications and files. This feature would help you save data just by utilizing your local storage and it will prove useful for most Google Photos users. According to reliable sources,besides this feature, Google also said that the latest update would bring improvements in the performance to the Android application. The update is already available on Google Play and could be downloaded from there.

Previously, Google removed its limit of 2,000 photos, that was previously applicable to the albums within the application. according to media reports from Reddit, it was discovered that more than 2,000 photos could be added to single album. previously, it was also claimed that around 3,300 photos were already added to a single shared album. This facility was working for both standard and shared albums.