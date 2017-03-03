Google Pixel 2 Arrive This Year, Stick to Premium Segment

Mumbai, Mar 03: Mobile World Congress 2017 concluded yesterday and with it, concluded a round of major announcements made at the event.

All the way from Nokia’s re-establishment of the 3310 device to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 announcement, all managed to steal the public attention.

Google’s newly appointed hardware lead Rick Osterloh, who was present at MWC 2017, spoke to a few journalists about the next Pixel smartphone.

In a roundtable, he said the Pixel was not a one-off experiment, and that a descendant is in the offing.

While speaking to Android Pit’s Eric Hermann, Rick Osterloh said that next-gen Pixel smartphones will be out this year itself, although no time frame was announced.

“There is an annual rhythm in the industry. So, you can count on us to follow it. You can (also) count on a successor this year, even if you don’t hear a date from me now,” he told to Eric Hermann.

This means that, like Apple, Google will also walk behind the pattern of releasing its smartphone after the 1-year cycle is over.

In 2016 Pixel devices were unveiled in October, and we can expect the same launch time this year as well.

Moreover, Rick Osterloh also rejected all claims of an affordable Pixel smartphone in the offing, and said that the Pixel will be positioned in the premium fragment.

Some reports even declared that the Pixel 2 will be more costly than original Pixel smartphones.

The technology giant Google appointed former president of Motorola, Rick Osterloh to steer all the hardware work for Google Pixel.

While the Google Pixel devices got a satisfactory review, there have been innumerable malfunctions that have been reported by early adopters, and new bugs keep cropping up even now.

With the Google Pixel 2, Rick Osterloh and his team is calculating to bring upgrades and reduce these bugs.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 2 is tipped to come with upgraded camera and processor, and be water resistant as well.

As per a recently supposed tech leak, Google Pixel 2 smartphones will come with a glass back panel with a right-angled edge, center-aligned camera module and a fingerprint sensor.

There may also be a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom along with 3.5mm audio jack on top.

Some rumours also suggest that the device will come with a 5-inch 2K display, 6GB RAM and second-gen Daydream VR.