Google Pixel 2 leaked specs say complete redesign of phone

California , Jan 18:Three months after the launch of the first smartphone carrying the Google name, we might already be getting our first look at renders of the Google Pixel 2 – slated to make its debut sometime in the latter half of 2017. The leaked renders come from Chinese website Anzhuo, and show the alleged upcoming smartphone to be significantly different from the current generation.

Right off, you can see that the Google Pixel 2 appears to have a thinner bezel design on both the top and bottom of the device. The back of the device is also completely modified, with a full glass back compared to the original Pixel’s half glass and aluminium body. The new phone is also sporting chamfered edges.

The Google logo shifts further down the back plate, with the camera and flash aligning with the centre above the fingerprint scanner. The speakers on the Pixel 2 also appear to have moved from the bottom of the device to the lower bezel on the front. The top continues to sport the 3.5mm headphone jack with USB Type-C port on the bottom. The placements of the antenna bands have also changed.

There have not been many leaks about the Pixel 2 with regards to specs, but it is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 835 processor. Google Pixel 2 is also expected to see a bump in RAM, going up from 4GB to 6GB; while also getting an upgrade in screen resolution.

Like most other leaks and renders, we need to take this one with a pinch of salt as well. The phone appears to be a copy of older Nexus devices, and could possibly just be a Photoshop artwork.

The original Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL were launched in October 2016 running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 821. The phones feature 4GB RAM, 32/128GB of storage and feature 12.3MP primary camera along with an 8MP front shooter. The smaller Pixel device comes with a 5-inch AMOLED display, while the larger Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch display.

Google has indicated in the past that it is pretty serious about the Pixel phones and is in this for the long run. Pixel phones are designed to challenge the superiority of the iPhone, and thus carry a more premium price tag.