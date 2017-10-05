Google Pixel 2 smartphone to launch in India on November 1, price starts at Rs 61,000

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Wednesday released the second generation Pixel phone with new updated features including new voice-enabled home speakers, making a more intense commitment to the hardware business as it competes with a surge of devices from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

According to the reports says that Pixel 2 will be priced as Pixel 2 64GB (Rs 61,000), Pixel 2 128GB (Rs 70,000), Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Rs 73,000), Pixel 2 XL 128GB (Rs 82,000).

Pre-orders start on October 26, 2017, and Pixel 2 will also available for sales in more than 1,000 stores across the country and online starting November 1.

Online booking starting on November 15, Pixel 2 XL will be available for sale in stores, and we can buy online available exclusively on Flipkart.

Meanwhile, Google’s new product which including Pixelbook laptop, wireless with GoPro-like camera and earbuds, shows the Google-developed operating systems and services, with voice assistant. which means the use of devices should stock the company’s core ad sales business as buyers of the hardware using Google services like search and maps.



Speaking to the media at San Francisco, Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh stated that the new products “perfectly demonstrate our strategy of re-imagining hardware from the inside out”,

Pixel 2 mobile phone comes in two sizes, which including aluminum bodies and no traditional jacks for headphones. Prices for the base model start at $649, while the high-end version starts at $849. The phones will be available Oct. 19.

Comparatively the smartphone lacks the brand luster and market to the similarly priced smartphones such as the Apple iPhone or Samsung Electronics Co’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones.

The original Pixel’s camera and software drew acclaim from reviewers, many of whom expect the line to become a robust competitor at the high end of the Android smartphone market.

The company stated that the Pixelbook smartphone priced at $999, is the first laptop powered by Google Assistant and will support Snap Inc’s Snap-chat.

The keyboard folds behind the screen to turn the 12.3-inch touchscreen into a tablet. It will be available in stores from Oct 31, Reuters said.

Google Home Mini is one of the new speakers which priced at $49 in the United States and would rival Amazon.com Inc’s popular Echo Dot. It will be available Oct. 19.



The Home Max, with dual woofers for more powerful sound, is priced at $399 and with availability by the end of the year.

The Pixel Buds, which are priced at $149, arrive in November. Clips, which is a pocket-sized camera with object detection and automatic recording capabilities, “soon” goes on sale for $249, Google said. Videos last only a few seconds and do not contain audio.

About a year ago with analysts estimating sales of more than 2 million, pushing Google to record amounts of non-advertising revenue.

Google’s “other” revenue category, that includes both hardware and sales of online storage services, accounted for about 12% of overall sales in its most recent quarter.

Last month, Google expanded its hardware development capabilities by picking up a 2,000-person smartphone engineering team at HTC for $1.1 billion, Reuters said.

Avi Greengart,“It’s pretty clear Google is serious about hardware,” research director at consumer data firm GlobalData. “Given that there is a Pixel 2, and given the financial investment, there must be a longer-term strategic intent.”