Google Pixel, Pixel XL in India stores on October 25

NewDelh,Oct24:Google has confirmed in a tweet that Pixel and Pixel XL will start reaching Indian stores from October 25. The ‘Made by Google’ smartphones were unveiled October 4, and pre-orders opened on Flipkart on October 13. With Pixel, Pixel XL, Google is killing off the Nexus brand, and instead doing the hardware, software, marketing, after sales all on its own. In a tweet Google India wrote, “The future is exciting. And by future we mean 3 days from now. #Pixel will start reaching stores on 25th October #madebygoogle”.

In India, Google Pixel phones will be available on Reliance Digital, Croma, Bajaj Electronics, Vijay Sales, eZone, Sangeetha, Hotspot Mobiles, Poorvika Mobile World, and Flipkart.

Google Pixel 32GB on Flipkart is priced Rs 57,000, and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant. Google Pixel XL starts at Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version, and Rs 76,000 for the 128GB variant. Both phones and their variants are available in Very Silver and Quite Black colours. However, the Really Blue colour variant has yet to arrive in India. This is also a limited edition option from Google.

Google Pixel features a 5.0-inch AMOLED display (Corning Gorilla Glass 4) with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor that is coupled with Adreno 530 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM with two non-expandable storage variants 32GB/128GB. The phone is backed by a 2770 mAh non-removable battery that supports fast charging via USB Type-C.

Google Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution. It is powered by the same Quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor as the Google Pixel and has the same RAM and storage options. Pixel XL is backed by a 3450 mAh non-removable Li-ion battery, and also supports fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Both phones sport the same 12.3 MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, phase detection, laser autofocus and dual-LED flash. The secondary camera on the phones is an 8MP sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. Google says this is the best camera ever on a smartphone, and both phones rely on EIS (electronic image stabilization) rather than OIS. Google is also giving users unlimited storage for their photos and videos at full resolution on the Photos app. In the Pixel phones, all photos are backed up to the cloud, and once a user starts running out of space, the device photos are deleted. However, users have the option of downloading the pictures from the cloud once again.

Google Pixel, Pixel XL also come with the new Google Assistant. Google Assistant can be accessed by long-pressing the home button, which can help keep track of your appointments, daily meetings, and can even have a conversation with the user. It does most of the functions already available on Google Now, but in a more conversational format. Google will allow the Assistant to be integrated with third-party apps in the future.

The Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones run the latest Android Nougat 7.1 OS with the Pixel launcher on the top. Both phones will get software support till October 2018.