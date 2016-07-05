Google Play Music To Come To India

New Delhi July 5:Screenshots from the web version of Google Play music suggest that Google’s streaming and buying service is set to enter India. Some Reddit users posted pictures of their screens with the prices of music albums listed in Indian rupees.

While the screenshots showed some albums listed for purchase with prices in rupees in Google Play Music’s web version, when a user tried to proceed with the purchase, he encountered an error.

Google Play Music is Google’s music streaming service which was launched in 2011. In the US, the service offers unlimited streaming and downloading for $9.99 per month. However, for launching in India they will need to be more competitively priced.

Last year, Apple launched their music streaming service Apple music in India along with the rest of the world. So, in a sense, Google Play Music is running late in tapping one of the biggest smartphone consumer base in the world.

Google Play Music is currently available in 58 countries currently, with 35 million songs in its library. As and when it is introduced in India, the service will face strong competition not just from Apple but also from local streaming services, such as Saavn, Gaana, Wynk Music, and Hungama.